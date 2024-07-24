Police come up with new solution for battling neighbours in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new mediation service has been launched by police to tackle the common problem of disputes between neighours.

The dedicated anti-social behaviour mediation will will offer people the chance to talk it out in from of a neutral third party and will cover disputes about everything from noise and parking to pets and boundaries.

Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber announced the launch today (Wednesday) and is providing £60,000 a year to run the service for an intial three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The aim of the Thames Valley-wide mediation service is to prevent the escalation of anti-social behaviour by making mediation more widely accessible to our communities.

The Alternatives to Conflict team will now help solve disputes with neighbours in MK

“Mediation helps to resolve neighbour and community disputes that, if left, can escalate and cause significant harm and distress.

“Often these disputes don’t meet the criminal threshold and can’t be resolved by one agency alone. However, we know from pilot programmes in the Thames Valley that engaging in mediation can lead to significant benefits for all parties involved.”

It is hoped the ‘talk it out’ approach will reduce some of the community issues between warring neighbours that frontline police teams frequently come into contact with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mediation service will be run by specialist service Alternatives to Conflict. Their chair of trustees Phyllida Middlemiss said: “We are

delighted to have been awarded this opportunity to continue our important work with Thames Valley Police in the prevention of escalation of anti-social behaviour throughout the region.

“Clashes involving noise, parking, pets and boundaries often lead to challenging and offensive behaviours that can cause significant distress to those involved and divert police resources away from preventing serious crimes.

Inspector Mike Darrah, Community Policing Command Inspector for Thames Valley Police, said: “This dedicated service aims to prevent the escalation of ASB within our communities, by providing independent advice and support to those involved in neighbour and community disputes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our hope is that the mediation program will help to resolve disputes more quickly, and mitigate harm and distress for those affected. Proven to be highly effective, it offers an alternative to court proceedings and statutory agency intervention.”

Mediation provides an independent support service and can offer a solution when there is no clear course of action open to a statutory agency, such as the police or local authority.

It is a confidential, informal process in which a neutral third party, the mediator, will help those who are in dispute to reach agreement. Individuals can either self-refer into the mediation service or professionals can complete a referral with the individuals consent.

Following an initial conversation, Alternatives to Conflict will arrange for all parties involved to meet individually online with a mediator. If all parties agree, a joint in- person meeting will be arranged to talk openly and respectfully, acknowledging differences and recognising common grounds and shared needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the majority of cases, where parties agree to meet together with a mediator, important steps towards resolving the conflict are made. The service also offers conflict support when only one party in a dispute consents to be engaged in the process.