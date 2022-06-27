Police concerned about missing teenage boy from Milton Keynes who has no phone or money

Jason Adutwum was last seen at the Premier Inn hotel in London Road, Buckingham, at around midday on Saturday (25/6).

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing an all black North Face tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Jason Adutwum

He is known to frequent Milton Keynes, particularly the northern estates of Stantonbury, New Bradwell and Wolverton.

Inspector Andy Pearce, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jason, who has not got access to any money or a phone.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of Jason’s whereabouts or has information about, a missing person, to please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101.