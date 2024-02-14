News you can trust since 1981
Police concerned about teenager missing from Milton Keynes

They’re asking people to call 999 if they see him
By Sally Murrer
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT
Police are concerned about a missing teen from Milton Keynes and have asked people to call 999 if they see him.

Thomas, aged 17, has not been seen since yesterday (Tuesday).

He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers. He has strong links to Oxfordshire, and particularly Oxford, say officers.

Have you seen Thomas? He's missing from Milton KeynesHave you seen Thomas? He's missing from Milton Keynes
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Thomas, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting ref. 43240071041.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or via our online reporting form.”

The spokesperson added: “Please share this appeal widely.”