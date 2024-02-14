Police concerned about teenager missing from Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are concerned about a missing teen from Milton Keynes and have asked people to call 999 if they see him.
Thomas, aged 17, has not been seen since yesterday (Tuesday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers. He has strong links to Oxfordshire, and particularly Oxford, say officers.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Thomas, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting ref. 43240071041.
“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or via our online reporting form.”
The spokesperson added: “Please share this appeal widely.”