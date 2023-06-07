Police concerned about welfare of Milton Keynes schoolgirl who hasn't been seen for two days

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-girl who has missing from Milton Keynes since Monday.

Macey was last seen at 4.20pm on Monday and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build and has a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone . She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim.

Macey, 15, has not been seen for two days

Police say she has links to Harlow, Essex, central London, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Norfolk, and is thought to be using trains to get around.

Sergeant Rory Mayes, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are concerned for Macey's welfare.

“I would appeal for anyone who thinks they might have seen her to call 999, quoting reference number 43230247007.

“If you have any other information that might help us find Macey, please report this via our dedicated missing persons portal.