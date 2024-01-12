Have you seen her?

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who has links to Milton Keynes.

She was last seen in Luton yesterday (Wednesday). (11/01)

Lauren, 27, is described as 5ft, slim build, with long dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey Trespass jacket with a fur hood.