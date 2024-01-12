Police ‘concerned’ for missing woman who has links to Milton Keynes
Have you seen her?
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who has links to Milton Keynes.
She was last seen in Luton yesterday (Wednesday). (11/01)
Lauren, 27, is described as 5ft, slim build, with long dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey Trespass jacket with a fur hood.
If you have seen her or have any information, call 101.