Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing a missing boy from Milton Keynes.

Jayden, aged 15, was last seen at around 10pm yesterday (Tuesday).

He is around 6ft tall with a slim build and black hair.

Jayden, 15, is missing in Milton Keynes

Jayden was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and had a navy blue Nike rucksack with him.

PC Elizabeth Lovett said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jayden, who has not been seen since yesterday evening.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal or call us on 101, quoting reference 43240128776.