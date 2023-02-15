Police concerned for welfare of boy, 10, reported missing after visiting Milton Keynes park

Police are concerned for the welfare of boy, 10, reported missing after visiting a Milton Keynes park on Tuesday (15/2).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a boy who has been reported missing from Milton Keynes.

Shmail is aged 10 and was last seen in the Campbell Park area at around 11am yesterday (14/2).

Shmail

He is described as Asian, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short black hair and was wearing a dark navy coloured hoody, blue trousers and red white and black Nike trainers.

Shmail also has links to the Camden area of London.

Detective Chief Inspector Aidan Donohoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are concerned for Shmail’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Also I want to appeal to Shmail to get in touch with police so we can check you’re safe and well. You are not in any trouble.

“If you see Shmail or have any information that might help us find him, please make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230069840. In an emergency, call 999.