Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl from Milton Keynes
Police are urging people to call 999 if they see a young girl who has gone missing in her pyjamas in Milton Keynes.
Hope was last seen in Oldbrook at 11.45pm yesterday.
She was wearing pink patterned pyjamas but is likely to be wearing a black parka style coat with brown fur around the hood, and black trousers. She is known to frequent the Oldbrook area and Camden, London. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We’re concerned for Hope’s welfare. If you see her, please call 999 and quote reference number 43250500438, or you can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.”