Police are urging people to call 999 if they see a young girl who has gone missing in her pyjamas in Milton Keynes.

She was wearing pink patterned pyjamas but is likely to be wearing a black parka style coat with brown fur around the hood, and black trousers. She is known to frequent the Oldbrook area and Camden, London. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We’re concerned for Hope’s welfare. If you see her, please call 999 and quote reference number 43250500438, or you can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.”