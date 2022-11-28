Police are appealing for help in locating a missing boy because they are concerned for his welfare.

Daniel, aged 17, was last seen in the city at around 6am today (Monday)

He is around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, very slim, with long, dark brown, curly hair.

Have you seen Daniel?

It is not known what Daniel may be wearing however he typically wears black tracksuit bottoms, green jacket and black canvas shoes with a black rucksack or green holdall.

Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Daniel as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

