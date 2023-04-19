Police concerned for welfare of missing Milton Keynes boy who 'rarely goes out without his parents'

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a 16-year-old missing boy whose disappearance is totally out of character.

Theo rarely goes out and is usually accompanied by his parents, say officers.

He was reported missing from his MK home last night (Tuesday) and was last seen at 10pm in the Wolverton area.

Have you seen Theo?

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace him and are asking people to call 999 if they see him.

Theo is white boy with fair/blonde hair, and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black tee shirt.

It is possible that he may be travelling to Devon, possibly in the Honiton or Exeter area.

Sergeant Andy Amos, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Theo’s disappearance is very out of character for him, and we are concerned for his well-being.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes they know where Theo is to please make a report via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43230169236.

“Alternatively, if you see him, you can call us on 999.

“I would like to also appeal directly to Theo. You are not in trouble, but your parents and we are concerned for you.