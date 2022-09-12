News you can trust since 1981

Police concerned for welfare of older man missing for two days in Milton Keynes

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing a 57-year-old missing man from MK

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:51 am
Glen, who lives on Beanhill, was last seen at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

He is described as white, with an olive complexion, 6ft 2ins tall, clean shaven head and face, large build, with tattoos on each forearm.

He is thought to be wearing soft black shoes, jogging bottoms, and a T-shirt.

Have you seen Glen?

Investigating officer, Inspector Laura Herrington based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Glen as we are very concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen him or someone matching his description then please call us on 101 quoting reference 43220408848.”

