Police concerned for welfare of older man missing for two days in Milton Keynes
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing a 57-year-old missing man from MK
Glen, who lives on Beanhill, was last seen at around 6.30pm on Saturday.
He is described as white, with an olive complexion, 6ft 2ins tall, clean shaven head and face, large build, with tattoos on each forearm.
He is thought to be wearing soft black shoes, jogging bottoms, and a T-shirt.
Most Popular
-
1
Heavy police presence on Milton Keynes estate
-
2
CCTV images released after boy is mugged in popular Milton Keynes shopping centre
-
3
String of estates in Milton Keynes to receive major 'deep cleanse' and makeover
-
4
Thousands flock to spread the message of love and diversity at Milton Keynes Pride Festival
-
5
Teenager convicted of manslaughter in "needless" Milton Keynes College stabbing case
Investigating officer, Inspector Laura Herrington based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Glen as we are very concerned for his welfare.
“If you have seen him or someone matching his description then please call us on 101 quoting reference 43220408848.”