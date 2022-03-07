Police concerned for welfare of teenage girl last seen at Milton Keynes hospital

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing an 18-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Milton Keynes.

Megan Turmaine was last seen at around 12.30pm today at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Standing Way.

Megan is white, around 5ft 7ins tall with medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white checked dress, grey leggings, black trainers and a green parka style coat with a fur hood.

Have you seen Megan?

She does not have access to a vehicle.

Inspector Ross Gehnich, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Megan was last seen in the early afternoon and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I am urging anybody who knows of Megan’s whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220101059.

“If you see her, please contact the force on 999.