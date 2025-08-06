Police concerned for welfare of young missing Milton Keynes man

Have you seen Declan?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old man who has gone missing from his home and have asked people to call 999 if they see him.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Declan, who was last seen at around 7.30am this morning (August 6) walking from Maree Close in Bletchley.

He is white, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall with short dark brown hair and is of a slim build.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, say police.

Declan is known to frequent central Milton Keynes, Bletchley and the Lakes Estate, Heelands and Glebe Farm. It is possible he has travelled out of Milton Keynes.

Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re concerned for Declan’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or if you see him, call us on 999, quoting reference 43250398345.”