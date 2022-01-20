Police concerns grow about the welfare of missing girl in Milton Keynes
Officers are asking for the public's help in finding her
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a teenage girl who has been missing from Milton Keynes since yesterday afternoon.
Faith Joy, aged 17, was last seen at about 2.20pm yesterday at Sandal Court in Shenley Church End.
She is 5ft 6 inches tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes, of average build and she has her nose pierced.
When she was last seen, Faith was wearing a cream long sleeved fitted top, a grey waist length jacket with black fur hood, grey leggings and black and white Nike trainers.
She is known to frequent the Aylesbury area.
PC Sadnani said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Faith and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen Faith, or anyone who thinks they know where she is to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 43220027067.”