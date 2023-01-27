Police continue investigation into indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes
Individual in CCTV release has been identified
Police officers have identified the individual in a CCTV image issued following an incident of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.
The incident in Walton Park, on Monday, prompted an appeal for the public’s help which has now been withdrawn.
A statement said: “Officers have now identified the individual in the CCTV image and as such its appeal is no longer active.
“Officers extend thanks to the public for their support and information.
“No arrests have been made.”