Police create 'safe hub' for people enjoying newly-opened nightlife in Milton Keynes
Safe Hub will provide emergency first aid and protection
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:36 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:38 pm
Local police have joined forces with MK Council and St John Ambulance to open a 'safe hub' at Central Milton Keynes tonight and tomorrow night.
The hub, which is at the Xscape building, is able to provide emergency first aid to anyone in need and also safeguard vulnerable people.
It will be a "reassuring presence" for those enjoying a night out at city centre venues, say police,
The move is part of an ongoing commitment to support a safer night time economy within Milton Keynes. .
"Feel free to come and say hi," said a police spokesman.