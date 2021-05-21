Police create 'safe hub' for people enjoying newly-opened nightlife in Milton Keynes

Local police have joined forces with MK Council and St John Ambulance to open a 'safe hub' at Central Milton Keynes tonight and tomorrow night.

The hub, which is at the Xscape building, is able to provide emergency first aid to anyone in need and also safeguard vulnerable people.

It will be a "reassuring presence" for those enjoying a night out at city centre venues, say police,

The Safe Hub is at Xscape

The move is part of an ongoing commitment to support a safer night time economy within Milton Keynes. .