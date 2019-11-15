Police 'extremely concerned' about man, 39, who went missing in Milton Keynes yesterday

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who has been reported missing in Milton Keynes.

Craig Collins, who is 39-years-old, was last seen at 12.40pm yesterday (Thursday November 14) in Cloutsham Close, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

Craig Collins

Craig is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build.

He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded top and dark blue jeans.

Investigating officer Sergeant Tom Montgomery based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are extremely concerned about Craig, as this is out of character for him to go missing.

"I am urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to please call 101, quoting reference number 43190356576.

“Craig, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police or your family. We are concerned for you and want to know that you are safe.”