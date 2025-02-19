Police 'extremely concerned' about missing child in Milton Keynes
Officers say they are “extremely concerned” about the welfare of 13-year-old Demi-Lee, who was last seen at 10.40am yesterday (Tuesday) at her home address in Neath Hill.
She is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, and was wearing a camo hooded jacket, khaki trousers and black and white trainers when she disappeared. She was carrying a pink Nike Air Jordan backpack with black zips.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We're extremely concerned for Demi-Lee’s welfare so if you see her, 999, quoting reference number 43250083042.
They said it is “unclear” whether Demi-Lee is travelling in a vehicle.
So far there has been one possible sighting of her and this was at 3.35pm yesterday at the city centre.
The police spokesperson said: “Please share this appeal to help bring Demi-Lee home safely.”