Police find body of missing Milton Keynes man

Police have found a body of a 56-year-old man who went missing from his canal barge last week.

Yesterday police put out an appeal for the public's help in tracing Vincent Westwood, who had been missing since November 7.

Police tape

Mr Westwood was last seen on his canal barge, which was moored at Woolstone.

A police spokesman said: "We are very concerned for his safety."

Sadly police have now revealed a body has been found.

"Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe that this is Vincent," said a spokesman.

Vincent Westwood

"His next of kin have been informed. Thank you to everyone who assisted in the search," he added.