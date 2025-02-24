Police follow Milton Keynes car cruisers around the country to seize their vehicles
At each car cruise police officers are not only attending but checking CCTV to identify people performing drifts, burnouts or driving in a careless and anti-social manner.
One such driver over the weekend was tracked down to their home address and given a rude awakening this morning (Monday) when police knocked on his door.
They seized the car and have placed it in a police pound, where the owner will have to pay storage fees. As the vehicle is modified and not legal for road use, it will also need to be collected on a trailer from the recovery yard – at considerable for the owner.
And, as a final deterrant, they warned the driver to expect a summons in the post...
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson warned: “If you come to Milton Keynes - or anywhere else in TVP area - and misbehave in your vehicle, we will come and take it from you and you will face prosecution. If you want to show off your ‘sick driving skills’, then pay for a track day and do it legally.”
They added: “Some people will say... that police should provide drivers with somewhere for them to race and show off. That is not our job. We are responsible for keeping our roads and public places safe and free of nuisance.”
Another car that took part in the MK cruise, a white BMW 14, was spotted racing illegally on our streets..
Again, this morning the TVP Operation Chromium team tracked the driver down and attended an address in Stevenage to seize the vehicle.
“The driver can look forward to a court date where they may face a fine, points and a possible disqualification from driving. We have identified several other offenders from this event and they will be visited in due course to have their vehicles impounded and prosecution paperwork served,” said the police spokesperson,
They added: “We will not tolerate street racing and the anti-social use of vehicles... If you choose to take part in this behaviour, you can expect a visit from us.”