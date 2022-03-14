Police help Russian and Ukraine residents in Milton Keynes to feel safe from hate crime
One girl told officers she's been bullied at school in recent weeks
Police have met with Milton Keynes residents who are of Russian and Ukrainian origin to discuss hate crime.
And they have reassured them that everybody who lives or works in MK has a right to feel safe here.
A police spokesman said today: "We discussed their experiences of hate crime, how we investigate them and how to make a report to us when English isn’t your first language.
"We also spoke to a young girl who told us that she has been bullied at school in recent weeks."
The spokesman added: "All those living and working in Milton Keynes have a right to feel safe here and community engagement events like these help us understand the concerns of our residents. They also provide an opportunity to explain the work of officers, detectives and staff to make MK safer."