Police hunt juveniles armed with knives who fought outside McDonald's in Milton Keynes

Police are hunting juveniles who were armed with knives after a fight outside McDonald's in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images in connection the affray which took place outside the fast food restaurant in Xscape, CMK, at just after 6.30pm yesterday (3/12).

Members of the public reported a large group of juveniles fighting.

Do you recognise these juveniles?

Some of the juveniles were reported to be in possession of knives.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable John Swallow said: “I’m appealing to the people in these CCTV images or anyone who knows them to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible. We believe they may have vital information about this incident.

“Contact the force via our website or call 101, quoting reference number 43220544660.

“This violent behaviour will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”

CCTV

CCTV

CCTV

CCTV

