Police hunting for wanted woman from Bletchley in connection with drug offences investigation
Crystal-Precious Bowler, also known as Jamesina Barnes, aged 35, failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court, and the public are being warned not to approach her.
Crystal-Precious is white, around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has shoulder length dark brown hair, and is known to frequent the Bletchley, Bradwell, Netherfield, Stacey Bushes and Olney areas of the city.
Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Crystal-Precious Bowler but we are now appealing for the public’s help.
“If you know where she is or may have seen her, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250249346.
“If you see her, do not approach her and call 999 instead.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”