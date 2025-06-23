Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure outside a medical centre in Milton Keynes

Police are hunting a man who was wearing a pink top as part of their investigation into an incident of indecent exposure outside a medical centre in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm outside the Sovereign Medical Centre on Sovereign Drive in Pennyland on Friday June 13.

The offender is described as Asian, aged in his twenties to thirties, around 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall and of slim build, and was wearing a pink top and grey jogging bottoms.

The victim, a woman in her forties, was not injured in the incident.

A 31-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Bradley Rice said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything or was in the area, or has information that may assist us in our investigation, to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250292450.”