Police impose Section 34 notice to protect entire Milton Keynes estate during fireworks tonight

Police have put a Section 34 notice in place to protect an arson-plagued city estate from further attacks during tonight's fireworks celebrations.

The order gives officers dispersal powers to order to anybody acting suspiciously to leave the Lakes Estate immediately.

It will be in place covering the entire estate, including Serpentine Court, from 4pm today until 4am tomorrow.

It also means police officers can order individuals likely to cause anti social behaviour issues to hand over items such as alcohol, weapons or arson equipment such as matches.

The Lakes Estate has suffered eight arson attacks this month. Fires have been started in wheelie bins, under trees and in a children's play park.

The most recent attack was in a fifth-storey corridor of a block of flats in Serpentine Court .

Started at 7.25pm on Saturday, the peak time for families being inside their flats, it put dozens of residents' lives at risk.

It prompted a major response from 35 firefighters, who feared a disaster if the blaze spread.

Anybody seeing suspicious or anti social behaviour tonight should call police on 101.