Police in Milton Keynes ask for public's help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

Milina was last seen by her family yesterday (Monday) morning before school.

She lives in Stevenage but police say it is possible that she has come to Milton Keynes.

Officers are concerned for Milena’s welfare and have asked anybody with information to contact them urgently.

Have you seen Milena?

The schoolgirl is described as being 5ft 6 tall with long brown hair and blonde highlights. She has a septum piercing and wears a nose ring.

She was wearing green joggers and a black top.

Police are urging anybody who is with Milena right now, or anyone has seen her in the past few moments, to call 999 immediately.