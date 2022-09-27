Police in Milton Keynes ask for public's help in search for missing 14-year-old girl
A 14-year-old girl who has missing for more than 24 hours could be hiding in Milton Keynes, say police.
Milina was last seen by her family yesterday (Monday) morning before school.
She lives in Stevenage but police say it is possible that she has come to Milton Keynes.
Officers are concerned for Milena’s welfare and have asked anybody with information to contact them urgently.
The schoolgirl is described as being 5ft 6 tall with long brown hair and blonde highlights. She has a septum piercing and wears a nose ring.
She was wearing green joggers and a black top.
Police are urging anybody who is with Milena right now, or anyone has seen her in the past few moments, to call 999 immediately.
Anybody with any other information about her should call Herts police on 101 quoting reference ISR 658 and today’s date. Alternatively people can give information online here.