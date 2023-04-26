Police increasingly concerned about 6ft 4in missing man last seen in Milton Keynes

Police are increasingly concerned about a 6ft 4in missing man last seen in Milton Keynes at midday on Tuesday (April 25).

Police are appealing for help in locating Jonathan, aged 25, who was last seen in the Peartree Bridge area of MK.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6ft 4ins tall, of medium build. He has black hair, a black beard and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, black jogging bottoms and sliders/flip flops. He may have since changed his clothing and could be wearing light coloured trousers, a black jacket and black trainers.

Jonathan was last seen at around midday in the Peartree Bridge area of Milton Keynes

Jonathan is known frequent North East London.

Inspector Phil Turner-Robson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jonathan’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting reference number 43230179626.

“Alternatively, if you have any information report this via our dedicated online form.”