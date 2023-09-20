Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Milton Keynes boy who has not been seen for two days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are today (Wednesday) appealing for the public’s help in tracing a boy who was reported missing on Monday.

Harvey is 16 and was last seen at around 8.30pm on Monday, say officers.

He is around 6ft 2ins tall with a skinny build, curly brown hair and green eyes.

Dial 999 if you see Harvey. He's been missing from Milton Keynes for two days

He has both ears pierced and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black puffer coat.

Harvey is known to use the train network.

Inspector James Bonner, based at MK police station, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Harvey, who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

“I would appeal to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal quoting reference 43230421271.

“If you see him, please call us on 999.