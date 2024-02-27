Police 'increasingly concerned' as three young girls have been missing for 24 hours in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have tonight (Tuesday) revealed that three young schoolgirls have been missing for the past 24 hours in Milton Keynes.

The youngsters are aged 11, 13 and 15 respectively and have not been seen since yesterday evening.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help in tracing them and have asked people to call 999 if they see them anywhere.

Skye is just 11 years old and has been missing from Milton Keynes for 24 hours

Skye, aged 11, is white, of slim build, 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair, wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, and black trainers.

Kimberly, 13, is black, of large build, black hair, 5ft 4ins tall, wearing a navy blue hoody, black leggings, white Nike socks and black Crocs.

Destiny is the oldest, at 15, and is 5ft 4ins tall with mid-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing school uniform but may have changed her clothing. She has pierced ears and a pierced nose.

Inspector Ross Gehnich said tonight: “We are becoming increasingly worried for the welfare of Skye, Kimberly and Destiny and we believe they have gone missing together.

Destiny is 15 years old nd missing from Milton Keynes

“As such we are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.