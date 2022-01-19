Police investigate Milton Keynes Stadium's very loud siren alarm going off in the middle of the night - again

Sleeping residents in a large chunk of the city were once again woken up by the Stadium MK's siren-type alarm going off this week.

The alarm started in the early hours of Tuesday morning and could be heard all over Bletchley and on many estates as far afield as Oldbrook and Coffee Hall.

Captured in this video, which was recorded in the Simpson area, the alarm sound just like an old-fashioned air raid siren used during the war.

Stadium MK

Residents say the false alarms are getting more frequent and claim this is the fourth time in the past few months.

Today a spokesman for Stadium MK told the Citizen that POLICE are investigating the latest incident.

He said: "The alarm was activated on Tuesday morning at approximately 0200 hours due to a deliberate act from a resident of the hotel.

The spokesman added: "Unfortunately, there have been occasions where the alarm is erroneously triggered through malicious behaviour. This week’s incident involved multiple alarms being sounded by an individual and is being investigated by the police.

The alarm sounds like an old-fashioned air raid siren