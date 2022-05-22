Police investigate sad case of dead body found at Milton Keynes Bowl

It is understood the body was found yesterday (Saturday) evening, while the Bowl was being used as a ‘park and stride’ car park for the My Chemical Romance concert at nearby MK Stadium.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 8.30pm . A section of the V4 Watling Street was closed between The Bowl roundabout and Elfield Park roundabout.

Forensic officers were present and witnesses reported that intensive searches were being carried out.

After a lengthy investigation, police have concluded the death was 'unexplained but non-suspicious'

Some concert-goers who had parked there reported on social media that they were prevented from moving their cars after the concert finished at 10.30pm.

The road remained closed this morning and there was still a large police presence. The entrance to the Bowl was cordoned off and a fire engine was present.

Thames Valley police have this afternoon issued a statement, following the investigation, saying the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

A spokesman told the Citizen: “ Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained, non-suspicious death in Milton Keynes. As such, it is not being treated as a crime.”

My Chemical Romance was playing the second of three concerts at MK Stadium

He added: “The force was called to an area off Watling Street at about 8.30pm last night.

There is a scene watch in place while enquiries are being carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner, but I can confirm it is the body of a man.”

Police have not revealed how the deceased man was found or whether the next of kin have been informed.

MK Bowl is once a major venue for outdoor concerts in MK and many top named bands played there over the years.

MK Dons recently reached an agreement with Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) and MK Council that will allow the football club to develop a new state-of-the-art training facility at the Bowl.

They are due to submit a planning application shortly.

My Chemical Romance concerts were held at MK Stadium on Thursday and Saturday evenings, and attracted thousands of fans from all over the UK. The third and final concert is due to be held at the stadium tonight (Sunday).