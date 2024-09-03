Police issue appeal to find Milton Keynes 16-year-old who has been missing for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.
Camren was last spotted in Milton Keynes on August 30.
It is believed that he may have travelled to London, where he has links to Northwood, Tottenham and Enfield, say police.
He also has links to Telford.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “If you have any information which may assist our investigation please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43240416799.”