Police issue unusual appeal for information about dead man from Milton Keynes

Merseyside Police have issued an appeal to find the next of kin of a dead man from MK

Police in Merseyside have issued an unusual appeal to trace the next of kin of a deceased man from Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Pursell, 58, died on Saturday August 16 at an address in seaside town of Seaforth.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but no next of kin have been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: “We are appealing on behalf of the Coroner's office for help in tracing the next of kin of a man who died in Seaforth.

"It is believed he was born in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.” Anyone who has information which could assist is asked to contact Coroners Investigation Officer Emma Donaldson by calling 0151 934 4584 or emailing [email protected].