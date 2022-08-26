Police issue update on man wanted following robbery in Milton Keynes

Police released an appeal on August 17 asking for the public’s help to find T-Shan Williams for failing to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 15.

He was due to appear at court after being charged with one count of robbery relating to an incident in Brookside, Milton Keynes, in September 2021.

The force is no longer appealing for the public’s help to find T-Shan Williams but thank those who shared the information.

Police update on wanted man appeal

> A 29-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested for failing to appear at court.

