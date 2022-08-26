Police issue update on man wanted following robbery in Milton Keynes
Police are no longer appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Milton Keynes.
Police released an appeal on August 17 asking for the public’s help to find T-Shan Williams for failing to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 15.
He was due to appear at court after being charged with one count of robbery relating to an incident in Brookside, Milton Keynes, in September 2021.
The force is no longer appealing for the public’s help to find T-Shan Williams but thank those who shared the information.
Most Popular
-
1
Three car convoy carries out dramatic ram raid in Milton Keynes
-
2
Award-winning traditional butchers shop forced to close down in Milton Keynes town due to soaring cost of refrigerating its meat
-
3
Have your say about plans to build 171 new homes on green open space on Milton Keynes estate
-
4
Couple who paid Milton Keynes Council almost £4,000 for dropped kerb outside her house slams 'terrible service’
-
5
Modular homes that take just weeks to build are set to go on the market in Milton Keynes
> A 29-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested for failing to appear at court.
>The Most Wanted website run by Crimestoppers looks at pictures and E-fits and view CCTV footage of people currently wanted by the police in Thames Valley.
Launched in 2005 the Most Wanted site has successfully resulted in the arrest of more than 900 criminals, for offences ranging from murder, rape and drug smuggling to robbery and assault.