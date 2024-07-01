Police issue urgent appeal after woman is sexually assaulted on a bus in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man who could have important information relating to a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on the number six bus on Tuesday, June 18.

A man sat next to the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, and touched her inappropriately.

Investigator Beth Willis, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the man in this picture, or anyone who knows him, to come forward, as we think he could have important information about this incident.

“If you are this man, or if you know him, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43240286535.