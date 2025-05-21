Police launch appeal to find missing Milton Keynes man

Have you seen Connor?

Police have asked for the public’s help to find a young man who has been missing for two days in MK.

Connor, age 27, was last seen on Monday May 19 in the Fishermead area of the city.

He is 5’10 tall and of slim build. When he disappeared, he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark coloured trousers and had a red hat.

Connor was also holding a blue pack back and large bright blue coat. Both the coat and the trousers were branded SNOW ZONE.

If you have any information, please contact Thames Valley Police quoting reference 43250248370.