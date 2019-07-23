Police launch investigation after body found in Milton Keynes lake

Police are investigating after a body was tragically found in Willen Lake, Milton Keynes in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to Willen Lake North and the lake's central island at around 12.10am after reports that a man had gone missing.

Police were on the scene

A fire spokesman said: "The Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell, one appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Great Holm and an officer attended.

"There was no sign of the missing person. The incident was left with Thames Valley Police."

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained death of a man in Willen Lake, Milton Keynes, which was reported at around 12.10am today."