Police launch search for 'confused pensioner' who may be lost in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for help in an unusual missing person enquiry in Milton Keynes.

Last night (Sunday), officers received a report from a member of the public that at around 6.30pm a man had turned up at their house who was confused.

He appeared to be lost and was not dressed for the weather.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to checks he is safe

Following the report, officers attended the Haversham area in order to try to locate the man from earlier that evening but have so far been unable to do so.

The man is described as being in his seventies, around 6ft tall and with grey hair. He was wearing a blue jacket, a black jumper and gloves and had an umbrella tucked into his trousers.

Further work is ongoing through CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Inspector Andrew Pearce said: “This is an unusual missing person enquiry in that we do not know this man is.

“We are releasing an image taken by the person who reported this in the hope that someone recognises them and knows that they are safe and well.