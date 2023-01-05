News you can trust since 1981
Police make late night appeal after child aged 11 goes missing in Milton Keynes

Keira has been missing for more than eight hours now

By Sally Murrer
29 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have made a late night appeal for help to find a child who has not been seen since this afternoon (Thursday).

Keira is just 11 years old and was last seen just after 3pm.

She is from the Fishermead area and she is thought be wearing her school uniform.

Have you seen Keira?
Police officers put the appeal on their Facebook page just after 11.30pm.

A spokesman said: “If you have seen Keira or have any information about her whereabouts please contact our force control room on 101 or you can update us online here, quoting reference 43230006558.”