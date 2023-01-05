Police make late night appeal after child aged 11 goes missing in Milton Keynes
Keira has been missing for more than eight hours now
Police have made a late night appeal for help to find a child who has not been seen since this afternoon (Thursday).
Keira is just 11 years old and was last seen just after 3pm.
She is from the Fishermead area and she is thought be wearing her school uniform.
Police officers put the appeal on their Facebook page just after 11.30pm.
A spokesman said: “If you have seen Keira or have any information about her whereabouts please contact our force control room on 101 or you can update us online here, quoting reference 43230006558.”