Police no longer appealing for witnesses following dangerous dog incident in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dog bite incident happened on March 23
By The News Team
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 09:47 BST
Police have announced they are no longer appealing for witnesses following an incident on March 23 in Fyfield Barrow, Milton Keynes, where a woman was bitten by a dog.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A person has now come forward. A community resolution has been issued with consent of the victim in this case.”