Police no longer appealing for witnesses following dangerous dog incident in Milton Keynes
Dog bite incident happened on March 23
Police have announced they are no longer appealing for witnesses following an incident on March 23 in Fyfield Barrow, Milton Keynes, where a woman was bitten by a dog.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A person has now come forward. A community resolution has been issued with consent of the victim in this case.”