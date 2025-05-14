Police officer receives special award for caring about the community in Milton Keynes

A police officer who is passionate about reducing retail crime has received the Thames Valley Police Federation Community Police Officer Award.

PC Joe Swan received the accolade at the Federation’s Bravery Awards in Reading from Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber.

He joined Thames Valley Police in 2014 and is now based in Milton Keynes as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

PC Swan said: “I always wanted to join the police. I had two career options as a kid: one was the police and one was a pirate. Unfortunately they weren’t hiring pirates!”

He added: “I joined the police cadets when I was younger, and then I became a Special Constable and did that for three years before becoming a PC.”

In his neighbourhood policing role, PC Swan works hard to build strong relationships within the community, providing a service based upon their views and needs. He is also a strong advocate for reducing retail crime, and frequently meets with partner agencies to provide the best service to stores that are repeatedly targeted.

For me, neighbourhood policing is the bedrock of policing. You get to build a lot of contacts within the community, which helps reassure the community, but also builds up an intelligence picture on criminality,” he said.

PC Swan is also passionate about educating junior colleagues and sharing information and best practice to benefit everyone.

On receiving the award, he said: “It's an honour and a privilege. Without community policing, a lot of policing functions can’t happen. This award represents the hard work that all neighbourhood officers undertake every day, and the success they achieve in our communities.”

Thames Valley Police Federation Chair Aileen O’Connor said: “Community Policing is the bedrock of what we do.

“Joe constantly strives to provide the best service to the public, as well as support his colleagues. He’s an excellent officer and is always there when the community needs him.”

Mr Barber said: “PC Swann’s dedication and commitment is clear. I am delighted that he has been recognised by his colleagues in the Police Federation. Joe’s hard work and enthusiasm have a huge impact on the communities he serves, and he should be rightly proud of this Community Police Officer award.”