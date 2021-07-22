Police officer who lives Milton Keynes caught driving at 122mph in his private car

He was found to be travelling at 122mph

A Met police officer from MK has been found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour by driving his private car at 122mpm.

PC Maurice Maison, attached to the Met’s North Area Command Unit, was stopped in September last year, a police misconduct hearing was told this week.

He was found to have been travelling at 122mph on a 70mph road.

In February, PC Maison appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Cour,t where he pleaded guilty to driving at excess speed. He is due to be sentenced in October.

After hearing the evidence at the police misconduct panel, the chair found the allegation that he breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct proven, amounting to gross misconduct.

He was dismissed without notice from the force.

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in charge of policing for the boroughs of Enfield and Haringey, said: “PC Maison’s behaviour was completely reckless and put other road users at significant risk.

“Police officers are never above the law and there was no valid reason for PC Maison to be driving at such high speeds. We expect all of our officers to uphold our high standards of behaviour and do not accept conduct of this nature which undermines confidence in our organisation.”