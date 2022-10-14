Two officers have been honoured for their actions in connection with an MK crash which saw a mother jailed after the death of her two children.

They were presented with special awards by Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell at a ceremony in Chipping Norton.

PC Matt Diduca and PC Colin Riley were on night duty on August 9 last year, when they attended a fatal collision involving a car and a lorry on the M1 motorway.

PCs Colin Riley and Matt Diduca

Due to the tailback PC Diduca made his way to the scene by foot.

When he arrived he was faced with two children that had suffered serious injuries which later proved to be fatal.

PC Diduca took control of the distraught mother, who had been driving the car, and began to complete the scene assessment under incredible duress and stress, before being joined by PC Riley.

Both officers also had to deal with the complex motorway scene management for around 30 minutes until support arrived.

Mum McCann admitted causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink after two of her kids, four-year-old Lily and Smaller, 10, died in a horror smash on the M1 near MK.

Sergeant Daniel Collett, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, nominated the pair for the award and said: “This was an extremely upsetting and emotionally charged collision for all involved.

“The actions of both PC Diduca and PC Riley in dealing with the initial scene and grief stricken mother were of the highest standard.”