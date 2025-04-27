Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Thames Valley Police officers have won bravery awards after tackling an armed man who threatened members of the public in Milton Keynes last year.

PC Sophie McDiarmid and Sgt Chris Smith won the awards for their efforts in protecting the public from the man during the incident, which took place in the city centre at around 9.30pm on Saturday February 3 last year.

Recalling the incident, PC McDiarmid said: “We started to make our way to the RV point for briefing, but then we saw a group of people, including a guy with a knife in his hand - we saw the knife shining in the streetlights. Then we saw him physically lunging at a group of people.”

After seeing him lunge with the knife towards a young child Sgt Smith decided to run at the man.

PC McDiarmid added: “Both of us jumped out of the car and all I could hear was a woman screaming, it was a really loud, piercing scream.”

Sgt Smith deployed his taser twice, but with limited effect, so the officers tackled the man, along with the help of two members of the public.

He was successfully arrested and placed in handcuffs and the weapon was retrieved, before officers provided medical care to the man.

The man went to court and was subsequently jailed for 11 years.

PC McDiarmid added: “You think, ‘there’s a knife and I don’t want it to end up in me or one of my colleagues’, but I still went in there because I didn’t want to leave my colleague on his own.

“If you start thinking, you’ll hesitate, which means you’re not going to deal with what you need to deal with.

“Initially I just thought we were in the right place at the right time and did what every other officer would have done.

“But when you start talking it through with people, especially non-police friends, they’re like, ‘Are you okay? You’ve just run at someone who’d got a knife’.”

Sgt Smith added: “It’s pride in the recognition that actually we went out and we did a good job and we stopped a family of three enjoying a night out from being murdered.

“I think that’s reward enough, but it’s a positive thing, people recognising the good work that the police do through the Thames Valley, and in the community.”

Thames Valley Police Federation chair Aileen O’Connor said: “Chris and Sophie were incredibly brave to tackle this knifeman while unarmed.

“The body-worn video of the incident is frankly harrowing, as it shows the profound impact on the family who were attacked.

“I have no doubt that the officers’ actions that night prevented the serious injury or loss of life of several members of the public, including a young child.

“We are very proud of them and they are very deserving of a Bravery Award.”

The pair will attend the Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Awards on May 1 to receive their accolades.

