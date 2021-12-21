Police patrol Milton Keynes street's Christmas lights display following reports of bad parking and rudeness

Police officers went out to patrol a street's Christmas lights display last night following complaints of rudeness and bad parking.

They visited Boxberry Gardens on Walnut Tree, where householders are hoping to raise thousands for charity with their spectacular display.

The street has attracted a stream of visitors this month and, while the majority have been well behaved, a few people caused problems over the weekend.

Police kept a watchful eye on the street

The Citizen reported yesterday how some visitors shouted abuse at the residents trying to control the parking. They swore at them and even damaged some of the display items.

A spokesman for the street said: "Unfortunately a select few decided to shout abuse and swear at our residents that were trying to control traffic management. We’ve had damage caused to some of our display due to visitors not paying enough attention."

Yesterday (Monday) neighbourhood police officers paid an after dark visit to keep and eye on the parking.

A police spokesman said: "Please do attend and see the lights and support the local charities but be respectful to the organisers and local residents."