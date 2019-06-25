Police praised after man arrested following multiple collisions on the M1 and A5 in Dunstable

A man has praised Bedfordshire police after they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of driving offences, after reports of multiple collisions involving a silver/white Mercedes Sprinter van.

There were several collisions on the M1 southbound between junction 12 and 10 and northbound from junction 9 to 11a and the A5 in Dunstable yesterday (Monday, June 24).

The van was stopped by officers from the Roads Policing team and the Dunstable Community Team. Photo from Central Community Team Twitter Page @CentralBedsCPT

Officers attended the M1 to locate the vehicle and protect the public, and the man was arrested at the scene.

Some motorists were attended by the ambulance service but no serious injuries have been reported.

A driver from Drive Style UK was involved in one of the collisions. A man from the company said: “It happened in the morning, one of my drivers was picking up a vehicle from Leighton Buzzard and he was driving along the bypass and he was doing around 50mph.

“He noticed a silver Mercedes Sprinter driving closely behind him and thought that he was going to over take him but he didn’t, he rammed into the back of him.

“He then rammed into him again and then hit him again and sent him onto the other side of the road.

“Luckily there were no serious injuries, there were quite a few cars on the road, thankfully there wasn’t a big accident involving more cars.

“You have to be so careful on the roads now.

“When the driver got back we reported it to the police and they got straight back to us.

“I think the police done a great job in stopping the man and getting it all under control.

“They reacted very quickly to what had happened and they do deserve credit for that.”

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information is urged to report it via 101, quoting the reference 140 of today’s date.

> Did you see anything? Contact the Luton News at holly.patel@jpimedia.co.uk or call 07399 397649.