Police put on extra patrols over criminal late night fireworks in Milton Keynes

People letting off fireworks late at night in Milton Keynes are breaking the law, police have announced today.

Police are reminding bonfire night revellers of the law surrounding fireworks - and have warned there will be extra patrols around Milton Keynes to sniff out offenders.

Fireworks MK

It is illegal to let off any firework between the hours of 11pm and 7am. However, on November 5, there is an extension until midnight and during Diwali there is an extension until 1am the following day.

It is also illegal for a person under 18 to possess fireworks in a public place, say police.

Already, after a Halloween fraught with calls about fireworks, officers are bracing themselves for a busy bonfire night.

In just 12 hours over Halloween last week, Thames Valley Police received around 160 calls relating to the dangerous use of fireworks.

The majority of these related to fireworks being used inappropriately by young people, including throwing fireworks at police officers, members of the public, vehicles and buildings.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List said: “Behaviour such as this is totally unacceptable, irresponsible and dangerous. The time that officers spend dealing with these incidents is completely avoidable and would be far better spent elsewhere.

“It seems that last night, throwing fireworks and setting them off inappropriately was seen by many as ‘a bit of fun.’ Let me be clear, this is not entertaining, this is criminal behaviour that we take incredibly seriously. If you are caught doing this, you can expect to face criminal proceedings.

“Fireworks can cause serious, lasting damage to people and property. As we approach Bonfire Night, I want to remind the public that it is illegal for a person under 18 to possess an adult firework in a public place. This excludes sparklers, caps, cracker snaps, novelty matches, party poppers, serpents and throw downs.

“If you have fireworks in your home, please ensure that these cannot be accessed by your children and in any case, remind them of the serious consequences that these items can have when used inappropriately.”