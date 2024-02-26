Police put out appeal about girl missing for three days from Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Police are today (Monday) appealing for help in finding a girl who has been missing from her Milton Keynes home for three days.

Beatrix who was last seen by her family on Friday in the Bletchley area.

She has links to CMK, Fishermead and Campbell Park, say police.