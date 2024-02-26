Police put out appeal about girl missing for three days from Milton Keynes
She was last seen on Friday last week
Police are today (Monday) appealing for help in finding a girl who has been missing from her Milton Keynes home for three days.
Beatrix who was last seen by her family on Friday in the Bletchley area.
She has links to CMK, Fishermead and Campbell Park, say police.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information which may assist us to locate her please call TVP on 101 quoting reference 43240089278.”