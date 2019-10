Police officers are going into a book shop to read stories to little ones in a bid to "break down barriers" between police and children.

Neighbourhood officer PC Arlene Ormston visited the Little Bookshop in Great Linford yesterday to launch the initiative.

Police now plan to have monthly sessions at the bookshop.

The next date is Wednesday November 13 at 3.30pm.

"We would love to see you there," said a spokesman.