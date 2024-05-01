Police recruit Milton Keynes residents for neighbourhood watch scheme to cut crime

Police officers were in Sherington village today to promote neighbourhood watch schemes

Police officers have been out today (Wednesday) to encourage people to help cut crime by joining a neighbourhood watch group.

PCs Ormston and Braddish were in Sherington village this morning talking to residents about the benefits of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were also signing people up to receive Thames Valley Police Alerts, a free email messaging system giving regular crime updates, information on ongoing incidents and crime prevention relevant to local areas.

A TVP spokesperson said: “By signing up to Thames Valley Alerts you can get involved in helping to make your local area a safer place, tell us what the police should be doing in your area, shape the initiatives that help to keep people and property safe and tell us what matters are causing your communities harm.”

Meanwhile, neighbourhood watch schemes are about people getting together with their neighbours to take action to reduce crime. They are community initiatives owned and run by their members.

They work by developing a close relationship between community members and police and they can cut crime and the opportunities for crime, help and reassure those who live in the area and encourage neighbourliness and closer communities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sherington, the officers and volunteers issued 487 leaflets and said residents were “very positive and keen to sign up”.

You can register on the Thames Valley {Police website to receive emails of TVP Alerts here and you can sign up to your local neighbourhood watch scheme here.

.